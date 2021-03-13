Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,697,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,002,000. Datadog accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,418.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 389,611 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

DDOG traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,021. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock valued at $197,031,699. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

