Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 491,552 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Autodesk worth $372,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.11. 926,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,152. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.