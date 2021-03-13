Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,199 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of The Carlyle Group worth $102,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,272. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

