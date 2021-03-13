Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 214,087 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,087 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.28% of Elastic worth $291,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7,495.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elastic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. 662,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,353. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,882 shares of company stock valued at $139,623,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

