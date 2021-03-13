Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 2,217,820 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,298,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,217,820 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $376,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

