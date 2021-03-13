Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 29,518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $50.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,019.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

