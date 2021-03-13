Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 55,599 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55,599 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Illumina worth $448,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.12. 687,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,985. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

