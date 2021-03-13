Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 803,062 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,062 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for about 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 7.41% of LiveRamp worth $363,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

RAMP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.96. 667,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,616. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

