Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.