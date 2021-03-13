Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in February

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JSHLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 646,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.40.

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.