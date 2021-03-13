Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in February

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JSHLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 646,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.40.
About Jardine Strategic
