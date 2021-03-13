Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.14 ($34.29).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €26.54 ($31.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.76. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

