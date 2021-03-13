Jetcoin (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $423,579.02 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

