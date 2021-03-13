John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,269. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

