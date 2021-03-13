Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $406,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 80,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.