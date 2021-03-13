Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Willis Investment Counsel’s Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,360 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.