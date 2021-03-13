Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

