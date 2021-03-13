Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $418.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

