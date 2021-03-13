Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 316,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

