Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Tops $30,986.50 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $30,986.50 and approximately $3,521.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

