Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.