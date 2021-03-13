Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Announces March 17th IPO

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) plans to raise $26 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,700,000 shares at a price of $7.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Jowell Global Ltd. generated $49.3 million in revenue and $1.6 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $174 million.

Network 1 Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jowell Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. We currently operate under four sales channels: Online Direct Sales, Authorized Retail Store Distribution, Third-party Merchants and Live streaming marketing. Shanghai Juhao started its operation in 2012. It was among the first membership-based online-to-offline cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. As of June 30, 2020, our platform had 1,774,845 VIP members who have registered on our platform, 174 merchants who have opened their own stores on our platform, and 70.88% of products sold on our platform were cosmetics and health and nutritional supplements, and the remaining 29.12% of the products sold on our platform were daily household products. “.

Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 110 employees. The company is located at 2nd Floor, No. 285 Jiangpu Road Yangpu District, Shanghai China 200082 and can be reached via phone at (86) 21 5521-0174 or on the web at http://www.1juhao.com.

