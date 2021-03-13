JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.73 on Thursday. 1,990,089 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

