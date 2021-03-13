JulSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and $8.34 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

