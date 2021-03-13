Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$15.39 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

