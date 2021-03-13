Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$15.39 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
About Jumbo
