Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the February 11th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 59.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

