JUST (JST) Hits One Day Volume of $403.57 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $158.71 million and approximately $403.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00516148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

