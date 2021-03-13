JustBet 1-Day Volume Reaches $283,218.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $365,925.14 and $283,218.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,251,755 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

