JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $186.10 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $186.10 or 0.00303486 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $81.30 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.