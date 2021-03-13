Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

