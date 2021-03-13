Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

KRTX stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,140,815 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.