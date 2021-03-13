Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00230359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.38 or 0.02236583 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

