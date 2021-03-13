Kcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.49 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Kcash
KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
