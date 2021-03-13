Keep Network Market Cap Hits $289.08 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $289.08 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,590,835 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

