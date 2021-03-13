Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

