Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.35 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.