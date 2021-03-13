Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $308.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

