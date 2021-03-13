Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 16,476 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

