Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 17,303 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.