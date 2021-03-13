Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 21,677 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

NYSE:O traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 21,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,626. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

