Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 5,177 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 59,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in ANSYS by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS stock opened at $310.09 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.