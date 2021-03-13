Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 61,890 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

