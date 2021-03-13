Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

