Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equifax by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

EFX stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,044. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.