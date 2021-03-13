Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

