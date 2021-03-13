Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

