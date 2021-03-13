Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,159,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $190.22. 14,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

