Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 76,355 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 23,589 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 301,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 209,812 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,908. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

