Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 1,609 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,416.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,467.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,350.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.