Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 45,518 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 79,081 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 159,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

