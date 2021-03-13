Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,810 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

